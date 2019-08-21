Mainly Hot,humid Weather To Persists In Country 21 Aug 2019
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:16 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours
According to Met office, Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are cut off.
Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 01, Gilgit: Bagrot 01.
Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 43C, Sukkur and Dadu 41C.