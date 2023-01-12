UrduPoint.com

Mainly Very Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Mainly very cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan with cloudy and light snow over mountains in northern parts during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan with cloudy and light snow over mountains in northern parts during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.

5 degree centigrade and -12. 1, degree centigrade Ziarat on Thursday.

While rain was received in respective areas of the province including Quetta, Kalat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin and Ziarat which turned the weather cold in the areas.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Chaman Kalat Pishin Mastung Ziarat

Recent Stories

Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premat ..

Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premature Shutdown of Engine - Compa ..

2 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With Biden, Wants to Discuss Issues ..

2 minutes ago
 Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Former England batter Ballance makes winning Zimba ..

Former England batter Ballance makes winning Zimbabwe debut

2 minutes ago
 Biden on defensive over classified documents

Biden on defensive over classified documents

2 minutes ago
 US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.