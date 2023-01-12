Mainly very cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan with cloudy and light snow over mountains in northern parts during the next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.

5 degree centigrade and -12. 1, degree centigrade Ziarat on Thursday.

While rain was received in respective areas of the province including Quetta, Kalat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin and Ziarat which turned the weather cold in the areas.