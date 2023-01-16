Mainly very cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -6.0 degree centigrade and -9.0, degree centigrade Kalat on Monday.