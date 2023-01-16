UrduPoint.com

Mainly Very Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Mainly very cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Met Office has forecast very cold weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -6.0 degree centigrade and -9.0, degree centigrade Kalat on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for estab ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for establishing Digital Banks

1 second ago
 Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds ..

Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

25 seconds ago
 MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal conne ..

MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal connections

26 seconds ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy Transition

14 minutes ago
 President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arm ..

President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arms deliveries to Ukraine

28 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns murder of Abdul ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.