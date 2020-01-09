Makeen-Ladha Road in South Waziristan cleared of snow

The district administration South Waziristan and Highway Division have cleared Makeen-Ladha road from snow by opening it for all kinds of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration South Waziristan and Highway Division have cleared Makeen-Ladha road from snow by opening it for all kinds of traffic.

Following directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan district, Highway Division cleared Makeen-Ladha road from snow after it was blocked on several points due to recent heavy-snowfall and land sliding, officials in KP Govt told APP on Thursday.

Similarly, the second team of highway division was busy in clearance of road from Kanigram towards Saam and Ladha. Work on clearance of Kanigram-Ladha and Saam to Karama road would complete by Thursday evening.

Hameedullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan visited Inzar Cheena-Shakai and Tiarzai-Shakai roads and found that these roads have been cleared of snow by the highway division for traffic.

In response to several complaints regarding clearance of road in Badar valley, the Deputy Commissioner directed XEN Highway Division to depute special teams in order to clear the said road at earliest to facilitate people.

Emergency control room has already been establishing that can be contacted on phone number 0956-210212 and 210182 for assistance.

The tribal people thanked the district administration and staff of highway division for clearance of the said roads and expressed the hope that remaining roads especially links roads in upper areas would be clearest at earliest of snow.