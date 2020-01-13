UrduPoint.com
Malamjabba Received 14 Inches Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Malamjabba Monday received maximum snowfall of 14 inches at hilly areas of the country.

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar said.

He said that Astore recorded 13 inches of snowfall, Zhob and Sakardu recorded 9 inches of snowfall, Chitral recorded 8 inches, Parachinar 5 inches, Quetta received 6 inches, Murree and Chilas got one inches snowfall.

He said widespread rain occurred in all districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

He said a strong westerly wave was affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday morning.

