Malamjabba records -6C lowest minimum temperature during first quarter: Spokesman PMD

Malamjabba has recorded -6 C degree centigrade lowest minimum temperature during first quarter of the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Malamjabba has recorded -6 C degree centigrade lowest minimum temperature during first quarter of the current month.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) spokesman, Dr Khalid Malik Monday said Malamjabba has become the center of attraction among tourists of it's beautiful sceneric atmosphere with huge green mountains.

He said immense snowfall has occurred in it's adjoining areas which has fallen the mercury level to minimum.

He advised tourists to check out roads and temperature situation before setting out for their journey.

