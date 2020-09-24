Massive Fire Hits Gujarat Gas Terminal of Indian State Corporation

An extensive fire broke out on Thursday morning at the gas processing plant of India's largest state Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in the suburb of Hazira, located in the western state of Gujarat, the company said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) An extensive fire broke out on Thursday morning at the gas processing plant of India's largest state Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in the suburb of Hazira, located in the western state of Gujarat, the company said.

"A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control.

There is no casualty or injury to any person," the company wrote on Twitter.

The fire has now been extinguished and the company is making efforts to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the NDTV broadcaster reported, citing a local official, that the blaze was preceded by three powerful blasts in the early hours of Thursday, adding that no other business in the area was affected.

The cause of the incident is yet to be established.