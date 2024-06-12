Open Menu

Meeting Held To Discuss Expected Monsoon Rains, Safety Measures: DC Sohbatpur

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

An important meeting was held on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sohbatpur Farida Tareen

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) An important meeting was held on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sohbatpur Farida Tareen.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the expected monsoon rains and the safety measures to be taken in advance. In addition to all district heads, Lt. Col. FC, Sohbatpur Police, and all related officers also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that any emergency situation arising due to expected rains should be dealt with proper planning and management.

For this, the district officers should be alert, and in this regard, if there is any heavy machinery in the Irrigation Department, B&R, and other departments, it should be repaired and kept in proper condition so that it can be used at the time of need, she added.

On this occasion, she stressed that the mistakes made in the past floods should never be repeated; it is necessary to adopt a better strategy now and finalize all the measures to provide protection to the people.

APP/sga/378

