Meeting Held To Discuss Measures To Cope With Monsoon Rains, Possible Flood
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam on Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed measures to deal with the possible threat of monsoon rains and subsequent floods in the division
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam on Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed measures to deal with the possible threat of monsoon rains and subsequent floods in the division.
The meeting was attended by officers from district administrations of Dera, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower besides representatives of ADC relief, police, civil defence, XEN Wapda rural, TMO Dera, Public health, Sui-gas, SE Irrigation, WSSC, PTCL, LHA, Halal Food Authority, Rescue 1122 and health departments.
The participants were briefed about the expected monsoon rains and possibility of floods.
Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said that the positions of five dams including Tank Zam, Gomal Zam and Chaudhwan Zam besides rivers, canals and streams were reviewed keeping in view the monsoon rains and floods.
He added that the instructions were issued to all the departments concerned to remain on alert in order to respond in time in case of any emergency situation.
He said the divisional administration was ready round the clock to deal with the possible threats of floods, adding, a comprehensive plan has been prepared regarding monsoon rains.
He said the volunteers of health department, Rescue 1122, Irrigation department, Public Health department, WAPDA, WSSC, TMA and Civil Defense would remain on alert while performing their duties so that any possible damage could be avoided in case of flooding.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Rupee weakens against dollar
LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workpl ..
Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste management programme
Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives rate hopes
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
More Stories From Weather
-
Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city21 hours ago
-
Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely2 days ago
-
Humid weather to continue; rain likely at isolated places:PMD5 days ago
-
Weather to remain dry, hot in KP5 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather with winds predicted for Lahore6 days ago
-
PMD forecast rain at isolated places6 days ago
-
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi7 days ago
-
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city7 days ago
-
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD7 days ago
-
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave8 days ago
-
Heat wave returns9 days ago
-
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains9 days ago