Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with monsoon rains, possible flood

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul Islam on Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed measures to deal with the possible threat of monsoon rains and subsequent floods in the division.

The meeting was attended by officers from district administrations of Dera, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower besides representatives of ADC relief, police, civil defence, XEN Wapda rural, TMO Dera, Public health, Sui-gas, SE Irrigation, WSSC, PTCL, LHA, Halal Food Authority, Rescue 1122 and health departments.

The participants were briefed about the expected monsoon rains and possibility of floods.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said that the positions of five dams including Tank Zam, Gomal Zam and Chaudhwan Zam besides rivers, canals and streams were reviewed keeping in view the monsoon rains and floods.

He added that the instructions were issued to all the departments concerned to remain on alert in order to respond in time in case of any emergency situation.

He said the divisional administration was ready round the clock to deal with the possible threats of floods, adding, a comprehensive plan has been prepared regarding monsoon rains.

He said the volunteers of health department, Rescue 1122, Irrigation department, Public Health department, WAPDA, WSSC, TMA and Civil Defense would remain on alert while performing their duties so that any possible damage could be avoided in case of flooding.

