Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 )To review the preparations for Disaster Management, NDMA organized a meeting chaired by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz here at Islamabad. Besides NDMA officials, DGs of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, GBDMA, SDMA, Pakistan Met Department, Rescue 1122, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, DC Islamabad and rep from MO Directorate participated in the meeting. DGs of respective disaster management authorities and heads of various departments updated the forum regarding plans, preparations and initiatives to deal with disasters. Chairman NDMA while highlighting high risks and vulnerability of Pakistan to different kind of disasters emphasized regarding conduct of risk and vulnerability assessment, preparation and updation of provincial, district, sectoral and event specific contingency plans.

Coordination, mock rehearsals at different tiers, community participation, awareness campaign and media management were also discussed and emphasized upon.

Risk and vulnerability to disasters with particular focus on Earthquake and Monsoon were discussed in detail. The participants while acknowledging risk and vulnerabilities posed by different disasters vowed to take all measures for disaster management. Chairman NDMA underscored that though disaster management is a devolved subject but federal government has always provided timely support to federating units and will continue to do so in future as well. A review meeting about disaster management will be held during last week of March 2022.