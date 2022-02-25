UrduPoint.com

Meeting On Disaster Management Organized By NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 02:01 PM

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

To review the preparations for Disaster Management, NDMA organized a meeting chaired by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz here at Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 )To review the preparations for Disaster Management, NDMA organized a meeting chaired by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz here at Islamabad. Besides NDMA officials, DGs of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, GBDMA, SDMA, Pakistan Met Department, Rescue 1122, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, DC Islamabad and rep from MO Directorate participated in the meeting. DGs of respective disaster management authorities and heads of various departments updated the forum regarding plans, preparations and initiatives to deal with disasters. Chairman NDMA while highlighting high risks and vulnerability of Pakistan to different kind of disasters emphasized regarding conduct of risk and vulnerability assessment, preparation and updation of provincial, district, sectoral and event specific contingency plans.

Coordination, mock rehearsals at different tiers, community participation, awareness campaign and media management were also discussed and emphasized upon.

Risk and vulnerability to disasters with particular focus on Earthquake and Monsoon were discussed in detail. The participants while acknowledging risk and vulnerabilities posed by different disasters vowed to take all measures for disaster management. Chairman NDMA underscored that though disaster management is a devolved subject but federal government has always provided timely support to federating units and will continue to do so in future as well. A review meeting about disaster management will be held during last week of March 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Earthquake Flood March Rescue 1122 Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

40 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

45 minutes ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

45 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

51 minutes ago
 'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

4 hours ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>