UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mercury Drops To -8 In Skardu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:27 PM

Mercury drops to -8 in Skardu

Due to heavy snowfall and rain in upper areas of the Gilgit-Baltistan the mercury level drops to -8 Centigrade in Skardu, -7 in Astore, -6 in Hunza and -4 in Gilgit thus increasing problems for people of far flung areas

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Due to heavy snowfall and rain in upper areas of the Gilgit-Baltistan the mercury level drops to -8 Centigrade in Skardu, -7 in Astore, -6 in Hunza and -4 in Gilgit thus increasing problems for people of far flung areas.

Complaints of respiratory diseases especially in children have also increased due to extreme weather condition while shortage of food items has also aggravated situation.

According to Met office two feet of snow was recorded at Dewosai while snowfall and rain continued in Astore, Skardu and Chillas.

Meanwhile Executive Engineer Water and Power Astore told media that the area of Astore has been exempted from electric loadshadding due to Shogurat power project. He added that if the people of Astore will continue their cooperation they will never face the problem of loadshaing.

He added the people should not use heavy electric equipment such as Electric rods, geysers and heaters. He appealed the people of Astore to cooperate with electric department.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Snow Water Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Media From

Recent Stories

SU students booked under sedition charges for chan ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi medical team successfully separate Libyan co ..

25 seconds ago

Country's default is a result of Services Act 2010 ..

27 seconds ago

Lecture held on Post Modern Challenges at Islamaba ..

7 minutes ago

Sri Lank's Prime Minister quits as party losses pr ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Says Up to US, Ukraine to Deal With Claims o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.