Mercury drops to -8 in Skardu

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Due to heavy snowfall and rain in upper areas of the Gilgit-Baltistan the mercury level drops to -8 Centigrade in Skardu , -7 in Astore, -6 in Hunza and -4 in Gilgit thus increasing problems for people of far flung areas.

Complaints of respiratory diseases especially in children have also increased due to extreme weather condition while shortage of food items has also aggravated situation.

According to Met office two feet of snow was recorded at Dewosai while snowfall and rain continued in Astore, Skardu and Chillas.

Meanwhile Executive Engineer Water and Power Astore told media that the area of Astore has been exempted from electric loadshadding due to Shogurat power project. He added that if the people of Astore will continue their cooperation they will never face the problem of loadshaing.

He added the people should not use heavy electric equipment such as Electric rods, geysers and heaters. He appealed the people of Astore to cooperate with electric department.