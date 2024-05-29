Mercury keeps sizzling in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The entire Sindh province kept sizzling on Wednesday as Mercury in most parts was hovering around the 50 C mark on Celsius scale while the met office forecast prevalence of heat wave conditions in the area during the next 2 days.

Jacobabad and Dadu remained the hottest cities in Sindh with the highest temperature touching 51 Celsius, followed by Khairpur, Larkana and Mohen jo Daro at 50C. Maximum temperature in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Rohri was recorded as 49C, Sakrand, Padidan, Hyderabad 48C, Mithi 44C, Karachi 42C and in Thatta 40C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, issued warning that mainly very hot weather is expected in most districts of the province and hot and humid in coastal areas in coming two days while dust raising or gusty winds may occur at few places during the period.

According to Heatwave Early Warning Center of PMD, the severe heatwave conditions persist across most parts of the province with daytime maximum temperature being 06-08 C above normal in Larkana and Sukkur divisions and Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts, while 05-07C so in, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas divisions and Sanghar district.

The center warned that Heatwave conditions gripping the coastal belt will continue till June 1 with day time maximum temperatures rising to 41-43 C in Karachi and 43-45 C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period.