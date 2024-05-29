Mercury Keeps Sizzling In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM
The entire Sindh province kept sizzling on Wednesday as Mercury in most parts was hovering around the 50 C mark on Celsius scale while the met office forecast prevalence of heat wave conditions in the area during the next 2 days
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The entire Sindh province kept sizzling on Wednesday as Mercury in most parts was hovering around the 50 C mark on Celsius scale while the met office forecast prevalence of heat wave conditions in the area during the next 2 days.
Jacobabad and Dadu remained the hottest cities in Sindh with the highest temperature touching 51 Celsius, followed by Khairpur, Larkana and Mohen jo Daro at 50C. Maximum temperature in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Rohri was recorded as 49C, Sakrand, Padidan, Hyderabad 48C, Mithi 44C, Karachi 42C and in Thatta 40C.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department, issued warning that mainly very hot weather is expected in most districts of the province and hot and humid in coastal areas in coming two days while dust raising or gusty winds may occur at few places during the period.
According to Heatwave Early Warning Center of PMD, the severe heatwave conditions persist across most parts of the province with daytime maximum temperature being 06-08 C above normal in Larkana and Sukkur divisions and Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts, while 05-07C so in, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas divisions and Sanghar district.
The center warned that Heatwave conditions gripping the coastal belt will continue till June 1 with day time maximum temperatures rising to 41-43 C in Karachi and 43-45 C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period.
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From Weather
-
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave2 days ago
-
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today2 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern side5 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country:PMD6 days ago
-
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave6 days ago
-
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current week:PMD7 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather to persist in Sukkur division7 days ago
-
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe8 days ago
-
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C9 days ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions9 days ago
-
PMD advises citizens to adopt precautionary measure amid heat wave conditions9 days ago
-
District administration Matiari takes measures to combat heat wave9 days ago