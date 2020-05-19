Mercury likely to cross 44 C in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Local Met Office has forecast that the temperature may rise up to 42-44 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Wednesday

Sukkur and its adjoining areas would remain in the grip of hot wave for the next two days.

The mercury has touched 42 C in Sukkur on Tuesday.