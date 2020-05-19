Mercury Likely To Cross 44 C In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:49 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Local Met Office has forecast that the temperature may rise up to 42-44 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Wednesday.
Sukkur and its adjoining areas would remain in the grip of hot wave for the next two days.
The mercury has touched 42 C in Sukkur on Tuesday.