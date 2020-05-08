UrduPoint.com
Mercury Touches 46 Celsius In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Mercury touches 46 Celsius in Sukkur

Mercury has touched 46 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Friday, said local officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Mercury has touched 46 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Friday, said local officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rohri.

They said heatwave was expected in the Sukkur division from May 10 to 15 and mercury might rise to 48 degrees Celsius during that heatwave.

