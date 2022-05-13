Mercury touches 47C in Hyderabad, normal life paralyzed

Like other cities in the country, normal life in Hyderabad was paralyzed due to extreme hot weather on Friday and the temperature also reached 47 degrees Celsius

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Like other cities in the country, normal life in Hyderabad was paralyzed due to extreme hot weather on Friday and the temperature also reached 47 degrees Celsius.

The district administration has made arrangements for cold water in different parts of the city to protect the people from the scorching heat while the hospitals have taken steps to provide medical facilities to the heat-affected people.

The scorching heat has significantly reduced the rush of people in the city's bazaars and business centers, while police personnel were instructed to take special care while on the roads.

Prolonged power outage during hot weather by HESCO has further intensified the effects of heat wave, causing severe hardship to the people.

According to Met office sources, temperature was recorded at 47�C in Hyderabad on Friday which badly affected normal life in city and its adjoining areas.