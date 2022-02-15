Met Dept. Forecast Cold, Dry Weather For Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:56 PM
The Meteorological Department forecast cold, dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours
Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded as 1 degree centigrade and 5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.