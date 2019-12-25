Met Dept forecasts cold, dry weather for the city Multan

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 12.

5 degrees centigrade and 5.7 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 92 percent at 8 in the morning and 70 percent at 5 in the evening.

The sun would rise at 07:07am and set at 17:22pm on Thursday.