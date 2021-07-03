UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Chances Of DRW With Rain

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:36 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, raising winds (DRW) and thunderstorm with rain for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.

8 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 67 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

