Met Office Forecast Cold, Dry Weather In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 05:02 PM

The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.0 degrees centigrade and -12.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

