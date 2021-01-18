Met Office forecast cold, dry weather on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 08 to 10 degree centigrade, with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while misty or fog is likely during morning in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions during the next 24 hours.