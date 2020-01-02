UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Forecast Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather For KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:42 PM

Met office forecast cold, partly cloudy weather for KP

The Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday forecast that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region on Friday while the weather would remain mostly cloudy in upper parts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday forecast that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region on Friday while the weather would remain mostly cloudy in upper parts.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours, weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the region however, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at few places in Malakand division.

The rain recorded in Dir & Mirkhani as 06mm and in Chitral, Kalam & Drosh (each) 02mm. Snowfall recorded in Kalam as 01 inch.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Mardan Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 4 (27%) Pakistani internet users say the ..

12 minutes ago

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division visits Attock

2 minutes ago

Eight Dead in Traffic Accident in Southern Cambodi ..

2 minutes ago

Kia's Dec. sales plunge 6.5 pct on weak overseas d ..

2 minutes ago

Young spinner Aamir, a symbol of determination

2 minutes ago

Four died, 21 injured due to fire in leather store ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.