Met office forecast cold, partly cloudy weather for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday forecast that mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the region on Friday while the weather would remain mostly cloudy in upper parts.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours, weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the region however, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at few places in Malakand division.

The rain recorded in Dir & Mirkhani as 06mm and in Chitral, Kalam & Drosh (each) 02mm. Snowfall recorded in Kalam as 01 inch.