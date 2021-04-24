UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Dry Weather

Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:35 PM

Met office forecast dry weather

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.6 degree centigrade and 18.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 41 percent at 8 am and 12 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:36 am and will set at 18:49 pm tomorrow.

