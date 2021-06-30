Met office forecast hot, dry weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43.1 degree centigrade and 32.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 53 percent at 8 am and 32 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:14 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.