Met Office Forecast Hot, Humid Weather For The City Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:58 PM
The local Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours
On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.3 and 30.8 degree centigrade. The humidity was recorded 72 percent at 8 am and 40 percent at 5pm.
The sun will rise at 5:52 AM and set at 18:32 PM on Saturday.