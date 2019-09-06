UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Hot, Humid Weather For The City Multan

The local Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The local Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.3 and 30.8 degree centigrade. The humidity was recorded 72 percent at 8 am and 40 percent at 5pm.

The sun will rise at 5:52 AM and set at 18:32 PM on Saturday.

