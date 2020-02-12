UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Forecast Light Rain, Drizzle For Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Met office forecast light rain, drizzle for capital

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast light rain and drizzle with cloudy weather in Islamabad during next 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast light rain and drizzle with cloudy weather in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in upper parts.

However rain (snowfall over hills) expected at Isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a MET office reported.

Rain occurred in districts of upper Punjab, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfall also recorded in Kalam, Malamjabba, Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote and Hunza during the period.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 12, Parachinar 10, Dir (upper 10, lower 01), Mirkhani 08, Kalam, Drosh, Chitral, Malamjabba 05, Saidusharif, Kakul 03, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 11, City 07), Punjab: Chakwal 04, Mangla 03, Jhelum 02, Murree 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Gupis 02, Skardu 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 01.

Snowfall (inch): Kalam 03, Malamjabba, Skardu 02, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Skardu, Parachinar -08�C, Bagrote -07�C, Gupis -04�C, Astore -03�C, Hunza & Kalam -02�C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Chakwal Jhelum Chitral Dir Skardu All

Recent Stories

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

12 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawa ..

7 minutes ago

Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motor ..

7 minutes ago

Railway staff to wear masks, gloves to avoid virus ..

7 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 29.5 Mln Barrels ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.