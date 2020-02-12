Met office forecast light rain, drizzle for capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast light rain and drizzle with cloudy weather in Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in upper parts.

However rain (snowfall over hills) expected at Isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a MET office reported.

Rain occurred in districts of upper Punjab, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfall also recorded in Kalam, Malamjabba, Skardu, Gupis, Bagrote and Hunza during the period.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 12, Parachinar 10, Dir (upper 10, lower 01), Mirkhani 08, Kalam, Drosh, Chitral, Malamjabba 05, Saidusharif, Kakul 03, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 11, City 07), Punjab: Chakwal 04, Mangla 03, Jhelum 02, Murree 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03, Gupis 02, Skardu 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 01.

Snowfall (inch): Kalam 03, Malamjabba, Skardu 02, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Skardu, Parachinar -08�C, Bagrote -07�C, Gupis -04�C, Astore -03�C, Hunza & Kalam -02�C.