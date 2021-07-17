UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Light Rain In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

Met office forecast light rain in Karachi

The Met office forecast partly cloudy conditions and chances of light rain or drizzle along the coast including Karachi on Sunday while hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over central and upper parts of province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met office forecast partly cloudy conditions and chances of light rain or drizzle along the coast including Karachi on Sunday while hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over central and upper parts of province.

According to the met office, light to moderate rain occurred in the province during previous 24 hours. Amount of rainfall recorded in Padidan was 32 mm, Sh.Banazirabad 16 mm, Sakrand 8 mm, Dadu 6 mm and Badin 1 mm while and traces of rain fall recorded at Larkana, Moenjodaro and Rohri.

More Stories From Weather

