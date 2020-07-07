Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

(@fidahassanain)

Met Office says rain system is present in Arabian Sea Southeast of Karachi and thunderstorm can form in 11 to 12 hours.

According to the MET department, it will be cloudy in the port city during the next 24 hours with the possibility of thundershowers and rain.

According to the MET department, it will be cloudy in the port city during the next 24 hours with the possibility of thundershowers and rain.

“Rain system is present in the Arabian Sea Southeast of Karachi and thunderstorm can form in 11 to 12 hours,” said MET Office Director Sardar Sarfraz. He pointed out that winds could blow at a speed of 50 to 60 km/h before rainstorm could begin after which heavy, moderate and light rain showers were likely to fall in different parts of the city.

Sarfraz said that 30 to 40 mm of rain is likely in some parts of Karachi tonight.

Monsoon system is said to have been in Karachi's southeast since yesterday morning and has strengthened due to humidity from the sea, leading to the first rain in Pakistan's financial capital.

The PMD's top official said wind speeds in the thunderstorm were recorded at 54km/hr.

Yesterday, data showed the highest rainfall was recorded in Saddar, at 43 millimetres (mm), while 26 mm was registered at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base, 22mm in Nazimabad, 12mm at PAF Masroor Base, 8.8mm at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, 3.1mm in Landhi, and 1.2mm in Surjani Town on Monday.

He also stated that monsoon system was stronger due to higher humidity in the sea and intermittent rain was likely to fall till the morning of July 8.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured due to rain in the metropolis as torrential rains wreaked havoc, bringing with it hours-long power outages in multiple neighbourhoods despite claims by the K-Electric that it had made improvements in its system ahead of the thunderstorm.