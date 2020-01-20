Met office forecast rain, snowfall at several places of country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Rain and snowfall is expected at scattered places in northwest Balochistan, while at isolated places in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir , Gilgit Baltistan and South Punjab during the next twelve hour.

Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad and Peshawar six degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi twelve, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus one Murree and Muzaffarabad minus two degree centigrade.