Met Office Forecast Rain, Snowfall At Several Places Of Country

Rain and snowfall is expected at scattered places in northwest Balochistan, while at isolated places in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir , Gilgit Baltistan and South Punjab during the next twelve hour

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Rain and snowfall is expected at scattered places in northwest Balochistan, while at isolated places in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir , Gilgit Baltistan and South Punjab during the next twelve hour.

Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad and Peshawar six degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi twelve, Quetta zero, Gilgit minus one Murree and Muzaffarabad minus two degree centigrade.

