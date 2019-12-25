UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Severe Fog, Hailstorms For Different Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Severe fog is likely to prevail in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and may also cause hailstorms in various localities, met office predicted here Sunday.

In other parts of the province, the weather would be cold and dry while the upper regions would have severe cold.

Some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were expected to experience severe thunderstorms during the night and early morning.

Weather was dry and cold in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. The lowest temperature minus 07 was recorded at Kalam while Parachinar stood on minus 05 and Dir, Bannu among Mirkhani area received 5 O.

