Met office forecast widespread rainfall in upper KP areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department, Peshawar on Wednesday forecast that cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province while in hilly areas the weather would remain very cold and hazy.

However, rain is expected in Chitral, Dir (Upper & Lower), Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Kurram districts.

The Met office further predicted that snowfall is expected in the hilly areas while shallow fog to hover on Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and DI Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province. However, rain-thunderstorms and snowfall occurred in Malakand , Hazara and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded in Malam Jabba was 10mm, Balakot 09mm, Dir 07mm, Kalam 04mm , Pattan 03mm, Kakul and Mirkhani each 02mm, Saidu Sharif 01mm. Snowfall recorded in Kalam was 02cm while in Malam Jabba 05cm.

The lowest temperature recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was -8 degree Celsius in Kalam.