UrduPoint.com

Met Office Forecast Widespread Rains, Snowfall From Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:14 PM

Met office forecast Widespread rains, snowfall from Sunday

Regional Meteorological Center here Thursday forecast strong westerly weather system was likely to enter western, upper parts of the country on Saturday (evening/night) and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday, may persist till Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center here Thursday forecast strong westerly weather system was likely to enter western, upper parts of the country on Saturday (evening/night) and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday, may persist till Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavy falls was expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabl, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

A snowfall was also expected in Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday.

The Met Office said that prevailing smoggy conditions in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas was likely to subside adding the rain will be beneficial for the wheat crop. It said the heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of the country.

The heavy snowfall may also cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued instructions to all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Swat Murree Road Mansehra Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Shangla Skardu Buner Bagh May Sunday All From Wheat

Recent Stories

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around ..

China locks down city as Covid cases surge around the world

6 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitt ..

Lukashenko Says Draft Constitution Will Be Submitted for Public Discussion in Fe ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI tops by securing highest number of votes in 45 ..

PTI tops by securing highest number of votes in 45 tehsils of KP local bodies el ..

6 minutes ago
 Petrol storage capacity increases by 38.7%, HSD 18 ..

Petrol storage capacity increases by 38.7%, HSD 18.4% in two years

6 minutes ago
 Referendum on Belarusian Constitution to be Held i ..

Referendum on Belarusian Constitution to be Held in Late February - Lukashenko

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.