Met office forecast Widespread rains, snowfall from Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center here Thursday forecast strong westerly weather system was likely to enter western, upper parts of the country on Saturday (evening/night) and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday, may persist till Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavy falls was expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabl, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

A snowfall was also expected in Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday.

The Met Office said that prevailing smoggy conditions in urban cities and water stress in Barani areas was likely to subside adding the rain will be beneficial for the wheat crop. It said the heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of the country.

The heavy snowfall may also cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued instructions to all the authorities concerned to remain vigilant during the forecast period.