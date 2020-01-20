UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Forecasts Clod, Dry Weather In KP

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:26 PM

Met office forecasts clod, dry weather in KP

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Bunner, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts during night time.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in Kalam and Parachinar is -10 C.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo leads efforts to develop Dama gazelle c ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Gremyashchiy-Class Co ..

10 minutes ago

Tehran Excludes Possibility of Referring Nuclear D ..

10 minutes ago

Karachi in urgent need of one more 500-bed childre ..

10 minutes ago

Barty roars backs to make winning start in Melbour ..

10 minutes ago

S.Koreans' individual tour to DPRK not subject to ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.