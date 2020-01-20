Met office forecasts clod, dry weather in KP

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Bunner, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts during night time.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in Kalam and Parachinar is -10 C.