Met Office forecasts cold, dry weather

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar five, Quetta and Gilgit Zero, Muzaffarabad one and Murree minus-one degree centigrade.