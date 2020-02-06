UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecasts Cold, Dry Weather

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

Met Office forecasts cold, dry weather

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar five, Quetta and Gilgit Zero, Muzaffarabad one and Murree minus-one degree centigrade.

