Met Office Forecasts Dry, Hot Weather During Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Met Office forecasts dry, hot weather during next 24 hours

The local Met Office on Saturday forecast a dry and hot weather for city during the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office on Saturday forecast a dry and hot weather for city during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and the minimum temperature recorded during the past 24 hours were 42 degree celsius and 29 degree celsius respectively.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

