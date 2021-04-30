UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecasts Hot, Dry Weather In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:07 PM

Met office forecasts hot, dry weather in Karachi

Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most part of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Jamshoro, Badin, Dadu, Thatta, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts over the next 24 hours.

