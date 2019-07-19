Met Office forecasts more rain in different parts of the country

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted more rains in upper and central parts of the country during this week as monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country, Dunya News reported

According to Met office, rain-thundershower with windstorm is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Kashmir and different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the week.Met office has also predicted Rain-thundershower and windstorm at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G.

Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mardan divisions during next 24 hours. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.