Met Office Forecasts Rain In Islamabad

Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

Met Office forecasts rain in Islamabad

Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multa

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit eighteen, Muzaffarabad twenty-two and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

