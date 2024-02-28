Open Menu

Met Office Forecasts Rains In Sindh From Feb 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office, Wednesday, forecast rain, and windstorm with likeliness of isolated hailstorm in northern and western Sindh while partly cloudy weather with windstorms or gusty winds is expected in other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Met office, Wednesday, forecast rain, and windstorm with likeliness of isolated hailstorm in northern and western Sindh while partly cloudy weather with windstorms or gusty winds is expected in other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department westerly wave prevailing over Balochistan is likely to accentuate from 29th February and under its influence rain, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls likely in Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Dadu from 29th February night to the morning of 2nd March.

Rain and thunderstorm with few heavy falls is likely in Jamshoro, Thatta, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar districts and Karachi division on 1st March.

The Met Office further forecasted rain, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills in all districts of Balochistan till 2nd March, while a few very heavy falls in Gawadar, Kech, Bela, Hub districts and adjacent Arabian sea till 1st March.

Heavy falls may generate Urban flooding in low-lying areas, the met office informed and advised fishermen of Balochistan not to venture in deep sea till 1st March and those of Sindh were advised to remain careful during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Bela Hub February March May All From

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

10 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

10 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

10 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

8 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

8 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

8 minutes ago
 CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather