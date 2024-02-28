Met Office Forecasts Rains In Sindh From Feb 29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Met office, Wednesday, forecast rain, and windstorm with likeliness of isolated hailstorm in northern and western Sindh while partly cloudy weather with windstorms or gusty winds is expected in other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the meteorological department westerly wave prevailing over Balochistan is likely to accentuate from 29th February and under its influence rain, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls likely in Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Dadu from 29th February night to the morning of 2nd March.
Rain and thunderstorm with few heavy falls is likely in Jamshoro, Thatta, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar districts and Karachi division on 1st March.
The Met Office further forecasted rain, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills in all districts of Balochistan till 2nd March, while a few very heavy falls in Gawadar, Kech, Bela, Hub districts and adjacent Arabian sea till 1st March.
Heavy falls may generate Urban flooding in low-lying areas, the met office informed and advised fishermen of Balochistan not to venture in deep sea till 1st March and those of Sindh were advised to remain careful during the forecast period.
