Met Office Issues Heatwave Alert For Various Parts Of Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:11 PM
Met office forecasts a heatwave from April 26 to April 30 and issues an alert amid dry and hot weather in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday issued a heatwave alert for various parts of the country.
The Met office forecast a heatwave from April 26 to April 30 and issued an alert amid dry and hot weather in the country.
The temperatures, accoridng to the Met office, are expected to rise in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan from April 26 to May 1, with an increase of up to 5 degrees Celsius during this period.
Meanwhile, the department predicted that temperatures in Upper Punjab and Islamabad may remain 4 to 6 degrees higher than normal from April 27 to April 30.
Similarly, the temperatures in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to rise by 4 to 6 degrees during the same period.
The department further stated that the intensity of the heatwave is expected to decrease from May 1.
Additionally, the rainfall is forecast for the upper parts of the country starting April 30, with chances of hailstorms during this period.
