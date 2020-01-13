Met Office issues warning of flash flooding, heavy snowfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued warning of flash flooding and heavy snowfall in some district of Balochistan which may cause closure of roads

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued warning of flash flooding and heavy snowfall in some district of Balochistan which may cause closure of roads.It has also warned of landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions.