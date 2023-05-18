UrduPoint.com

Met Office Predict Hot & Dry Weather On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Met Office predict hot & dry weather on Friday

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday.

Met Office predicted that rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas on Thursday, while, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at few places in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Barkhan and Astore.

The Rainfall (mm) recorded during 24 hours including Punjab Noor Pur Thal 42, Murree 17, Bahawalpur City, Jhang 12, Joharabad 11, Khanewal 10, Kasur 09, Multan (City 09 & Airport 02), Islamabad (Saidpur 09, Zero point 08, Bokra 03, Golra & Airport 01) Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08 & Shamsabad 04),, Sargodha 08, Lahore (Airport 07 & City 02), D G Khan 07, Sahiwal 05, Bhakkar, Kot Addu 04, Bahawalpur Airport 03 Gujranwala, Chakwal , Bahawalnagar, Karor (layyah), Okara 02, Faisalabad, T T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mir Khani 35, Kalam 15, Kakul 13, Dir (Upper 11 & Lower Dir 07), Malam Jabba 11, Drosh 10, Chitral 09, Saidu Sharif 05, D I Khan City 03, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Kotli 11, Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05 & City 03), Rawalakot 02, Balochistan: Bar Khan 06, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's: Turbat, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad 42, Sakrand, Mithi, Khairpur and Chhor 41.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Saidpur Hyderabad Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Turbat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Saidu Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Khairpur Chitral Dir Barkhan Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Kot Addu Sakrand Balakot Garhi Dupatta I Khan Airport

Recent Stories

Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role in development of Bahawalpur D ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tr ..

Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tribesmen: Caretaker Chief Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Ports Group, KPT signs strategic MOU to ..

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, KPT signs strategic MOU to develop advanced port infrastr ..

4 minutes ago
 India attempting to hide its terrorist face behind ..

India attempting to hide its terrorist face behind G-20 session in IIOJK: Khalid ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow to Take Deterrence Step ..

NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow to Take Deterrence Steps - Belarusian Official

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt using all means for developing communi ..

Punjab govt using all means for developing communication sector: Provincial Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.