Met Office predict hot & dry weather on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday.

Met Office predicted that rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding areas on Thursday, while, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at few places in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Barkhan and Astore.

The Rainfall (mm) recorded during 24 hours including Punjab Noor Pur Thal 42, Murree 17, Bahawalpur City, Jhang 12, Joharabad 11, Khanewal 10, Kasur 09, Multan (City 09 & Airport 02), Islamabad (Saidpur 09, Zero point 08, Bokra 03, Golra & Airport 01) Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08 & Shamsabad 04),, Sargodha 08, Lahore (Airport 07 & City 02), D G Khan 07, Sahiwal 05, Bhakkar, Kot Addu 04, Bahawalpur Airport 03 Gujranwala, Chakwal , Bahawalnagar, Karor (layyah), Okara 02, Faisalabad, T T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mir Khani 35, Kalam 15, Kakul 13, Dir (Upper 11 & Lower Dir 07), Malam Jabba 11, Drosh 10, Chitral 09, Saidu Sharif 05, D I Khan City 03, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Kotli 11, Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05 & City 03), Rawalakot 02, Balochistan: Bar Khan 06, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's: Turbat, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad 42, Sakrand, Mithi, Khairpur and Chhor 41.