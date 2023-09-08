Open Menu

Met Office Predict Rain In Peshawar, Other Districts Of KP

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Met Office predict rain in Peshawar, other districts of KP

The Meteorological Department here on Friday predicted rain in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department here on Friday predicted rain in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Met Department Official said in view of the rain, PDMA has instructed the concerned institutions to take precautionary measures. The humidity in the air was recorded 62 percent. The rain recorded in mm: in Mansehra 3mm, Swat 2, Kalam 1during the last 24 hours, the official said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Mansehra

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

2 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

5 minutes ago
 AC for implementing control price lists of edible ..

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

12 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

14 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

14 minutes ago
Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

6 minutes ago
 13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

6 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

6 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

6 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather