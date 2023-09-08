Met Office predict rain in Peshawar, other districts of KP

The Meteorological Department here on Friday predicted rain in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department here on Friday predicted rain in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Met Department Official said in view of the rain, PDMA has instructed the concerned institutions to take precautionary measures. The humidity in the air was recorded 62 percent. The rain recorded in mm: in Mansehra 3mm, Swat 2, Kalam 1during the last 24 hours, the official said.