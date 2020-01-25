UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Predicts Cold And Dry Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

Met Office predicts cold and dry weather

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, cloudy weather with light rain

ISLAMBAAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, cloudy weather with light rain (snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi fourteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta six, Gilgit one, Murree and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

37 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

37 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

37 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

46 minutes ago

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash W ..

46 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.