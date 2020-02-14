Met Office predicts cold, dry weather in most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.However light rain/drizzling with snowfall over mountain is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.However light rain/drizzling with snowfall over mountain is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta minus two, Gilgit six, Muzaffarabad and Murree five degree centigrade.