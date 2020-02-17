UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Predicts Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

Met Office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad and Gilgit six degree centigrade, Peshawar eight, Lahore twelve, Karachi fifteen, Quetta minus-one, Muzaffarabad five and Murree four degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Six people die, dozens others fall sick due to mys ..

7 minutes ago

Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A5 ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korea back on alert over community transmission ..

5 minutes ago

Backpackers offered special Australian visa to hel ..

5 minutes ago

Australian icon car brand Holden reaches end of th ..

5 minutes ago

Cancer patients more susceptible to novel coronavi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.