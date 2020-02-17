Met Office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad and Gilgit six degree centigrade, Peshawar eight, Lahore twelve, Karachi fifteen, Quetta minus-one, Muzaffarabad five and Murree four degree centigrade.