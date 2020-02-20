UrduPoint.com
Met Office Predicts Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:43 PM

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm-rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm-rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar ten, Quetta five, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad six and Murree zero degree centigrade.

