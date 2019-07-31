Met office predicts fresh spell of monsoon rains

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Met office has forecast fresh spell of monsoon rains in central and upper parts of the Country from Wednesday which will continue till Friday.Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.

Khan divisions and Kashmir during Thursday and Friday.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:Islamabad and Lahore twenty-Seven degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Murree eighteen, Muzaffarabad twenty-four, and Gilgit twenty-one degree centigrade.