UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Predicts Fresh Spell Of Monsoon Rains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:34 PM

Met office predicts fresh spell of monsoon rains

Met office has forecast fresh spell of monsoon rains in central and upper parts of the Country from Wednesday which will continue till Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Met office has forecast fresh spell of monsoon rains in central and upper parts of the Country from Wednesday which will continue till Friday.Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.

Khan divisions and Kashmir during Thursday and Friday.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:Islamabad and Lahore twenty-Seven degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Murree eighteen, Muzaffarabad twenty-four, and Gilgit twenty-one degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Murree Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Malakand Muzaffarabad May From Rains

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka is deporting Pakistani nationals, guy sh ..

2 minutes ago

Plunderers of national wealth to face accountabili ..

9 minutes ago

Puma ups 2019 ambitions after strong Q2, Man City ..

9 minutes ago

EssilorLuxottica eyes bigger future with GrandVisi ..

9 minutes ago

China halts individual travel to Taiwan: tourism m ..

14 minutes ago

Israel okays 700 Palestinian homes, 6,000 settler ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.