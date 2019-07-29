Met Office predicts heavy rainfall in Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi today (Monday), Dunya News reported

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi today (Monday), Dunya news reported. The rain spell is expected to continue till Tuesday.According to Met Office, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country are likely to intensify over southern parts during next 24 hours.Met office has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, SH.Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions in Sindh, while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Zhob divisions and Islamabad during next 24 hours.