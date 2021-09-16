Met office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of Sindh

The Regional Meteorological Center Karachi Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather prevailing over most parts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Karachi Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather prevailing over most parts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorms/rain is expected in Tharparkar, UmerKot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Khairpur, and Jamshoro districts.

While hot and humid day/ night with chances of isolated light rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi Division.