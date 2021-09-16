Met Office Predicts Hot, Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Sindh
Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:14 PM
The Regional Meteorological Center Karachi Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather prevailing over most parts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Karachi Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather prevailing over most parts of Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, thunderstorms/rain is expected in Tharparkar, UmerKot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Khairpur, and Jamshoro districts.
While hot and humid day/ night with chances of isolated light rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi Division.