Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat division and Kashmir

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat division and Kashmir.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning was Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit fifteen, Murree twenty-two and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.