UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Predicts Hot, Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:17 PM

Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat division and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat division and Kashmir.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning was Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit fifteen, Murree twenty-two and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Who’s next after Rana Sanaullah?

5 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Aircraft Loses Fuel Tank During F ..

5 minutes ago

Cardiovascular risk linked not to weight, but to b ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea reviewing WHO proposal for N. Korea aid p ..

5 minutes ago

DPO directs for addressing problems of complainant ..

6 minutes ago

Can social interaction predict cognitive decline?

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.